16-year-old boy in hospital after car ploughs into Doncaster bus stop
Emergency services were called to South Parade in Thorne on 25 April at around 8pm following reports of a road traffic collision involving a white Ford Focus and pedestrian.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“The driver, a woman in her 20s remained at the scene and has been co-operative with officers.”
The father of the injured teen said: “A car crashed into the bus stop whilst he was waiting for a bus.
"He came away with some pretty nasty cuts to his head and a damaged hand – he was really lucky to be honest.”
"There was a woman who stopped the bleeding the best she could – thanks to her.”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 940 of 25 April 2024.
