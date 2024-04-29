Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to South Parade in Thorne on 25 April at around 8pm following reports of a road traffic collision involving a white Ford Focus and pedestrian.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“The driver, a woman in her 20s remained at the scene and has been co-operative with officers.”

The father of the injured teen said: “A car crashed into the bus stop whilst he was waiting for a bus.

"He came away with some pretty nasty cuts to his head and a damaged hand – he was really lucky to be honest.”

"There was a woman who stopped the bleeding the best she could – thanks to her.”