15-year-old boy missing from Cumbria could be in Doncaster, police say

Cumbria Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Kain Leverton who was last seen in the Moor Row area of the county on January 5.

Police say they are growing concerned for his welfare and are calling for the public's help in finding him.

Kain is 15 years old and has not been seen since the afternoon of January 5, police said.

Kain Leverton could be in Doncaster, police have said.

Kain is white, slim build, around 5ft 10ins and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Armani tracksuit jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey Nike Air Force trainers.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “Kain may be in the Cleator Moor area. However, he may also be in Doncaster area, of South Yorkshire.”

Anyone with information on Kain’s whereabouts is asked to phone police on 101.