14-year-old arrested after police uncover cannabis factory in Doncaster
A teenager has been arrested after police uncovered a cannabis factory in Doncaster.
The 14-year-old was held following heavy police activity in the Warmsworth Road area of Balby over the weekend.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 7.05pm on Friday (6 January) to a report of a group of men breaking into a property on Warmsworth Road before fleeing the scene in two vehicles.
“Officers attended the property and found a cannabis set-up inside and that the electrics at the property had been bypassed.
“No suspects were present and the property was sealed.
“We were called again at about 5.50pm on Sunday to reports of three people entering the same property.
“Officers attended and they fled. One was detained, while the other two made their escape.
“A teenager – aged 14 and from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”