14-year-old arrested after police uncover cannabis factory in Doncaster

The 14-year-old was held following heavy police activity in the Warmsworth Road area of Balby over the weekend.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 7.05pm on Friday (6 January) to a report of a group of men breaking into a property on Warmsworth Road before fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

“Officers attended the property and found a cannabis set-up inside and that the electrics at the property had been bypassed.

Police raided a property in Warmsworth Road several times over the weekend.

“No suspects were present and the property was sealed.

“We were called again at about 5.50pm on Sunday to reports of three people entering the same property.

“Officers attended and they fled. One was detained, while the other two made their escape.