11-year-old boy rushed to hospital after collision with car outside Doncaster school

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital following a collision with a car outside a Doncaster school.

Emergency services were called at around 8.20am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Balk, Edenthorpe near to Canon Popham Primary Academy School.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police cars and ambulances at the scene as children made their way to school.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and found that a car, a Renault Clio, had been in a collision with an 11-year-old boy.

"He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist is asked to report in us by calling 101, and quoting incident number 165 of 19 October.”