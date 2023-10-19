News you can trust since 1925
11-year-old boy rushed to hospital after collision with car outside Doncaster school

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital following a collision with a car outside a Doncaster school.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Emergency services were called at around 8.20am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Balk, Edenthorpe near to Canon Popham Primary Academy School.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police cars and ambulances at the scene as children made their way to school.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and found that a car, a Renault Clio, had been in a collision with an 11-year-old boy.

Emergency services were called to Church Balk in Edenthorpe this morning.Emergency services were called to Church Balk in Edenthorpe this morning.
Emergency services were called to Church Balk in Edenthorpe this morning.

"He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist is asked to report in us by calling 101, and quoting incident number 165 of 19 October.”

Alternatively, you can also contact indepdent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre and report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.

