100 years of Spike Milligan at Doncaster’s Phoenix Theatre

Hambledon Productions are celebrating 100 years of Spike Milligan with this spirited revival of the celebrated “The Milligan Papers”, which originally starred the comedy legend himself, written by his longstanding collaborator John Antrobus.

This popular radio series was billed as “the Goon Show of the 80s’” and is chock-full of zany, Milligan-esque humour, incorporating wordplay, puns, surrealism and absurdism. This unabashed, fresh and vibrant salute to one of the all-time geniuses of British comedy sees the original scripts updated and adapted for a modern-day audience. Revel in a hilarious take on the parable of Jonah and the Whale, that “cake” elusive Pimpernel and the incredible case of the vanishing Flying Scotsman. All this – and less! – in “The Milligan Papers.”

100 years of Spike Milligan

Performed by three, comically-skilled actors taking on a long list of madcap characters plus a foley artist adding live sound effects, this is an exciting tour-de-force of timeless, nonstop laughs.

THE MILLIGAN PAPERS is destined to be theatre company Hambledon Productions’ next big hit, after achieving critical

success with their recent shows ‘Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show’ and ‘Steptoe and Son’. Heralding from Lincolnshire, the company specializes in new writing and classic comedy, co-founded by John and Rachael Hewer.

“2018 marks Spike’s centenary,” says adapter and performer, John Hewer. “He is rightly regarded by his peers and fans across the world as the Godfather of Post-War Comedy. Without him, there’d be no Monty Python, no Young Ones, even the Two Ronnies or modern comedians like Eddie Izzard or Bill Bailey.

His surreal sense of humour cannot date as it’s constantly evolving. We’re simply thrilled to be commemorating his legacy with this gag-filled salute to all things Spike, and are fortunate to be working closely with John Antrobus, one of Spike’s longstanding co-writers. We owe both these men an awful lot.”

The Milligan Papers is on at the Phoenix Theatre, Bawtry on Thursday, November 8, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10/£8.50 available from 01472 870935 or online at www.hambledonproductions.com