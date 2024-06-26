Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 100-year-old Doncaster church has been destroyed after a huge fire, believed to be arson, ripped through the building overnight.

Fire crews were called to Rossington Methodist Church in the early hours of this morning after flames tore through the roof of the building, which closed for worship in 2019.

The building, parts of which date from 1917, was added to the Local Heritage List last year to help secure its future.

The church closed five years ago due to dwindling congregations, holding its last service in February 2019.

Rossington Methodist Church has been destroyed by a huge fire. (Photos: DT Royle).

The first building on the Methodist chapel site was completed in September 1917, and became its scout room.

The main hall, vestry and coffee room were opened in June 1921, and the church itself was opened in May 1928.

It was also used by community groups including the 3rd Doncaster (Rossington) Scout Group, which had been there since 1957, and also the Geddes School of Dance.

In 2023, the church was one of 31 historic Doncaster assets to be added to the Local Heritage List, giving them protections in planning.

It was among a number of churches, schools and manor houses added to the list to help protect local buildings.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Rossington, Doncaster, Edlington and Parkway stations attended a fire at a derelict church at 2:10am on Nelson Road, New Rossington, Doncaster.

"The church was well alight.

"Nearby premises were evacuated as a precaution.

"There were no reports of any casualties.