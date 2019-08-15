Daredevil foodie attempts to build a burger while on a thrilling theme park ride

A daredevil foodie has attempted to build and consume a burger - while on a thrilling theme park ride

Taking eating on the go to the next level, Alex Hobern, 27, known for winning Channel 4’s The Circle, took on a ‘Burger on the Move’ challenge while travelling at 50 miles per hour on Thorpe Park’s terrifying Detonator ride.

Alex, from London, planned to start building the meaty favourite on the minute-long journey to the top of the 100ft drop tower - before he was dropped back down to earth.

Primula. The Circle winner

Using a tube of Primula’s original cheese, a beef patty, a burger bun and salad, Alex buckled up and made his way skywards.

Attempt number one saw the cheese and tomato juice go all over his black jeans but he managed to cling onto all the components.

But his second go was less successful.

During the five second drop, Alex lost his grip on most of the ingredients, resulting in the bun flying through the air and the lettuce making a crash landing – but he managed to cling onto his tube of cheese.

Primula, the official cheese sponsor of National BBQ’s Barbi Summer, set Alex the challenge to show just how easy it is to squeeze flavour into your meals, even in extreme situations.

Back on terra firma, Alex said: “It was actually really hard. On the way up I tried to start building the burger, then at the top they hold you for a bit – which I dreaded.

“It dropped as I was adding the cheese and it went everywhere, but I think I did alright though - it was the going down which was hard, I lost a burger at one stage.

“I’ve never done a challenge like this and I’m actually really scared of heights. When you’re up there it’s a great view, but scary.”

Once safely back on ground and able to tuck into his unusually crafted meal, he admitted the end result was pretty good.

Asides from burgers, Alex’s favourite food is fajitas and he’s a fan of Primula’s spicy Cheese ‘n’ Jalapenos on nachos.

Cheese ‘n’ Jalapenos is part of Primula’s new fiery flavour burst range which also includes Paprika and Peri Peri.

Lisa Thornton, head of marketing, at Primula said: “We absolutely love that Alex has gone to so much effort to prove that, even in the most extreme situation, you can always add flavour to your meals with a squeeze of Primula Cheese.

“If you don’t have a rollercoaster in your back garden though, we’d recommend enjoying a juicy burger with delicious melty cheese on land at a BBQ this summer.”

Thorpe Park’s Detonator ride has been part of the popular theme park since 2001 and has no age requirements.