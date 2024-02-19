Construction communities: the social impact of construction projects on local areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Construction projects are not just about erecting buildings; they are about constructing communities," says Yoxall. "Every project brings about tangible changes, from new infrastructure to improved amenities, which directly affect the lives of residents."

Fostering community development

Indeed, construction projects breathe new life into local areas by generating employment opportunities, fostering economic growth, and enhancing social cohesion. By employing local labour and sourcing materials locally, these projects become catalysts for community development and empowerment.

Addressing environmental concerns

However, amidst the progress, it's essential to address environmental concerns. Nutrient neutrality, as highlighted by the UK Parliament's Commons Library, is a vital concept that demands attention. Yoxall underscores the significance of implementing sustainable practices in construction to mitigate environmental impact.

"Nutrient neutrality requires a holistic approach to construction, ensuring that new developments do not exacerbate environmental degradation," explains Yoxall. "By adopting measures to minimise nutrient pollution and promote ecological balance, construction projects can uphold their commitment to environmental stewardship."

Biodiversity net gain becomes mandatory

Starting February 12th, 2024, developers in England are now obligated to achieve a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain (BNG) when constructing new housing, industrial, or commercial projects, making England the pioneering country to enshrine BNG as a legal mandate. This regulation emphasises the necessity of not just maintaining but enhancing biodiversity in areas affected by construction. Yoxall further advises, "With the recent mandate, it's imperative for construction projects to consider Biodiversity Net Gains. This regulation underscores the necessity of not just maintaining but enhancing biodiversity in areas affected by construction. It's crucial for industry professionals to familiarise themselves with these requirements and integrate them into project planning and execution."

Empowering through education

Moreover, construction projects serve as platforms for skill development and education, empowering individuals with the expertise needed to contribute meaningfully to their communities. Essential Site Skills, through its comprehensive training programs, equips professionals with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the evolving landscape of construction.

"Education is key to maximising the positive impact of construction projects," asserts Yoxall. "By investing in training and development, we empower individuals to build not just structures, but sustainable communities for generations to come."

