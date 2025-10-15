Brits jet to Turkey for ‘brighter smiles’ - where treatment costs 80% LESS
With veneers up to 70–80% cheaper than in the UK and Europe, the Turkish city is fast becoming the go-to destination for a celebrity-style smile makeover.
In a nutshell, dental veneers are ultra-thin shells placed over your natural teeth to hide stains, chips, gaps, or uneven shapes.
Think of them as a red carpet filter for your smile - durable, natural-looking, and customised just for you.
At Istanbul’s Lema Dental Clinic, cosmetic dentists use digital smile design software, 3D scans, and minimally invasive prep techniques to craft veneers that are unique to your face and features. No ‘chiclet teeth’ — just natural-looking perfection.
Price shock: Turkey vs UK
- Emax or Zirconium Veneers (per tooth): £180–£250 (Turkey) vs £800–£1,200 (UK)
- Full Smile Makeover (20 Veneers): £3,500–£5,000 (Turkey) vs £16,000–£24,000 (UK)
- Veneers + Whitening package: from £3,800 (Turkey)
- Full Hollywood Smile package: from £2,500-£4,500 (Turkey)
That’s enough savings to pay for your flights, hotels, and a city break — and still come home thousands of pounds better off.
Why Istanbul Is leading the veneer trend
- Top dentists trained internationally in cosmetic and restorative dentistry
- Premium materials: Emax porcelain & Zirconium — durable, stain-resistant, natural-looking
- Digital smile previews: See your new smile in 3D before treatment
- All-inclusive packages: Consultation, veneers, X-rays, hotel stay, transfers, aftercare
- Multilingual support: English, German, French, Arabic, Russian
A smile makeover and a holiday in one
Direct flights from London to Istanbul take under 4 hours, and clinics like Lema roll out VIP service - from airport pick-ups to luxury hotel stays.
Many Brits are combining a week-long trip with their treatment, leaving with not just memories, but a brand-new smile.
Safe, certified, and long-lasting
Forget the myths - veneer treatments in Istanbul meet EU-standard sterilisation and safety rules, with CE/FDA-approved materials.
When done by experts, veneers can last 10–15 years or more, giving you long-lasting confidence and a camera-ready grin.
Time to get the smile you deserve!
Why spend £20,000 in the UK when you can have the same Hollywood finish in Istanbul for a quarter of the price? Whether you want to fix one tooth or transform your entire smile, Lema Dental Clinic is helping Brits shine brighter than ever.
