Youngster from Doncaster joins royals at service to remember First World War fallen 

This weekend on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, a Doncaster youngster will be rubbing shoulders with royalty at a special service.

Libby Smith from Doncaster will attend the National Thanksgiving Service in Westminster Abbey along with members of the Royal Family.

She said: “I feel very humbled to once again be invited to attend and have a role in such a historic event. Being part of Passchendaele 100 last year was such a memorable experience that I will never forget. I am proud to be part of this event and represent the youth of today.”

Libby is one of seven young people from Yorkshire and Humberside who will also be representing their generation and helping the country remember at the National Remembrance Service in London.

On Remembrance Sunday, the seven youngsters will be volunteering at the National Remembrance Service having been invited by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS).

Libby was involved in the Passchendaele 100 event in Belgium.

Those attending in addition to Libby include Max Barnett from Grimsby, Emma Thompson from Rotherham, Casey Holmes from Rotherham, Sajed Gnedi from Grimsby, Benjamin Larsen from Hull and Aiden Walker from Barnsley are part of a group of 100 teenagers who have been invited by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to London to volunteer and help coordinate the procession past the Cenotaph on November 11.

This special opportunity came about due to their involvement in the National Citizen Service (NCS) delivered by EFL Trust. During the day, NCS graduates will be part of the registration process, volunteering their time to welcome the 10,000 people that will take part in the procession through London. It will also be the job of the NCS graduates to coordinate hundreds of reefs which will then be laid by The Scouts.

The day will be particularly special for Libby Smith (Doncaster) and Max Garnett (Grimsby) who will be attending the National Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey in the evening which is attended by members of the Royal Family. Both Libby and Max attended the Passchendaele 100 event in Belgium last year.