Virtuoso guitarist to perform at Cast in Doncaster

Recognised as one of the best guitarists around in the British Jazz Awards 2017, Remi Harris will perform at Cast in Doncaster on November 23.

The internationally renowned guitarist is currently on a UK tour and will perform in Doncaster having travelled to nearly 22 theatres and music venues up and down the country.

Remi will perform with his duo at Cast in Doncaster following his 40 date tour earlier this year in the UK and Ireland, covering an impressive 6,000 miles.

His music has reached new audiences and he continues to gain recognition for his virtuoso talent, with the recent honour of his 1st signature model from Fylde guitars. Roger Bucknall, a well respected guitar luthier in the Lake District has handmade a ‘Remi Harris’ model guitar, inspiring budding guitarists to recreate the unique Remi Harris sound. This further cements Remi’s reputation as a leading guitarist in his field.

In his career to date, Remi has performed at the BBC Proms, Buckingham Palace, on the Chris Evans breakfast show with Jamie Cullum, Montreal Jazz Festival, on BBC 4 Television and live on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3.

International jazz star, Jamie Cullum, said, “Remi Harris is an incredible guitarist, I’m absolutely blown away by his talent.”

Remi, 30, who was born in Hereford, said: “It’s been an exciting year so far touring the UK, and playing Ireland for the first time. I’ve enjoyed having time this summer to work on my new album before setting off on this tour. I'm really looking forward to playing in Doncaster for the first time.”

Concert goers will be treated to a spectacular night of virtuoso Gypsy Swing guitar – with influences ranging from jazz, blues, rock’n' roll, funk and also encompassing world music.