Where is it hot in December? Six Christmas holiday spots for warm weather

Going away for Christmas isn’t for everyone. But, if you’re one of the people who’d rather spend their holidays on a sunny beach than in a frosty Doncaster pub, this list is for you.

Be aware that not everywhere in the world is currently accepting tourists, due concerns surrounding the new Omicron variant. We’ve made sure that every place below is open at the time of writing.

Every destination listed here will contain its name, its average estimated temperature in December and a quick description of the things you can get up to while you’re there.

Madeira – 20 degrees Celsius

It’s not just famous for the cake, Madeira is a beautiful location all year round. Christmas is a very jovial time here, as is new year. They celebrate it similarly to us, with one key difference – it’s warm!

The island of Madeira contains some stunning nature reserves, where you’ll be able to spot some unique wildlife. This includes the Trocaz pigeon, one of the largest species of pigeon in the world.

Lanzarote – 21.9 degrees Celsius

Lanzarote is the most northerly of the Canary Islands, making that painful plane ride somewhat shorter than anywhere in the region! Alongside this, there’s plenty to do here – biking, trail walking and surfing are all great options.

If they’re all a bit fast-paced for you, there’s still the opportunity to survey Lanzarote’s breath-taking landscape. You can also visit the art, culture and tourism centres, put in place by Lanzarote native Cesar Manrique.

Tenerife – 22.2 degrees Celsius

Another spot in the Canaries, Tenerife is expected to be hotter than Lanzarote by the narrowest of margins. If your idea of a good time includes golfing the you’re in luck here – the island contains multiple courses across its sun-soaked landscape.

Furthermore, there’s plenty of natural beauty to be admired here, too. You can go swimming with dolphins or go searching for some of the island’s local fauna, including the Atlantic Canary (they don’t call them the Canary Islands for nothing!).

Cape Verde – 26.4 degrees Celsius

The tropical Cape Verde is a stark contrast to Doncaster (to say the least!). It’s warm and humid all year round, but also has a pleasant breeze due to its islandic nature.

It boasts an array of idyllic beaches if you’d like to soak up a few rays, but this is far from all it has to offer. Sao Vicente, Cape Verde’s hub of culture, contains many attractions based around the native arts. It also has notably active nightlife.

Barbados – 29.5 degrees Celsius

There’s something for everyone in Barbados. From fine wining and dining to submarine rides to cave diving, it really does have it all.