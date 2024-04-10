Hop aboard the luxurious Northern Belle when it stops off at Doncaster railway station on its way to Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For there is a strict dress code aboard the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express.

A spokesman explained: “This is a rather special train and we do like to keep up standards.

“So we do ask our guests not to wear jeans or trainers.

The Northern Belle.

“After all, they are paying a lot of money and we won’t only be taking them to Edinburgh.

“We will also be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

“A time when nothing was too much for the pampered passengers.”

The train will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive, setting out from Derby at 7.20am on Saturday, May 4.

On board luxury.

It will then pick up more passengers at Chesterfield and Swinton, before reaching Doncaster at 8.50am.

Passengers will be handed their first glass of champagne after boarding over a red carpet laid across the station platform.

Then they will be served a three-course brunch during the five-hour journey north.

After exploring the Scottish capital, passengers will be return to a champagne reception on the train.

They will tuck into a five-course banquet with wine on the way home.

The Northern Belle will be back in town in August for a steam-hauled journeys over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

There will also be further trips to Edinburgh and a special Afternoon Tea and Lunch trip later in the year.