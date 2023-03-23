Following the agency’s record start to the year, cruising has also proven a very popular option with departures from Southampton entering the list for top getaways this Easter.

This comes after Barrhead Travel recently announced the significant increase in demand for cruising amongst all traveller types, with cruise bookings in January increasing by over 200 per cent compared to the previous year. Other top selling destinations include Costa Blanca, Spain and Lanzarote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrhead Travel also shared customer buyer trends revealing the top duration for holidays as 7 nights followed by 14 nights, showing the keen demand for families to maximise the two-week holiday period.

Why not get away this Easter?

Within this, all-inclusive holidays are most popular, accounting for over 20 per cent of bookings, suggesting budgeting and value-for-money is a key priority for many.

Clare Eckersall, of Barrhead Travel said: “"We had a record-breaking January and we can see that appetite for holidays in 2023 shows no sign of slowing down, with Easter bookings up 20% compared to 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Families, in particular, are maximising the school holiday periods this year to spend quality time together. We’ve noticed that multi-generational and multi-family holidays continue are on the rise as people use getaways as an opportunity to bring the full family together.