The research was conducted by insurance comparison experts at InsureMy, who analysed Google search data over the last 12 months to establish which UK cities and towns are searching for cruise holidays the most. The study looked at Google searches of 20 popular cruise holiday search terms to calculate which cities are the most obsessed with cruise holidays.

Sutton topped the list of most obsessed with cruise holidays, with a monthly average search volume of 1,136 per 100,000 residents. To put that into perspective, Sutton residents search for cruise holidays 42 per cent more than people in Wrexham, which ranked 10th out of the top 10 cities most obsessed with cruise holidays listed. The top three searched-for cruise terms in Sutton are "tui cruise", "Caribbean cruise", and "cruise holidays".

In second place is Blackpool, with 1,076 searches a month on average per 100,000 people. Blackpool residents may be looking for cheaper holidays as the fourth most searched-for term is 'cruise deals'.

In third place is Southampton, with an average of 991 monthly searches per 100,000 people. The top three cruise terms Southampton residents are searching for are "Norwegian cruise line", "tui cruise", and "carnival cruise". Southampton residents may find it easier to have cruise holidays than to catch an aeroplane as the port of Southampton has five cruise terminals: City Cruise, Horizon, Mayflower, Ocean, and QEII.

Mansfield comes in fourth place with 976 average monthly searches. Mansfield has the second smallest population of the top 10 cities and towns listed behind Wrexham. The closest cruise terminal to Mansfield is Hull, which is 80.2 miles away.

Wakefield is just behind in fifth place, with 975 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Wakefield has the most significant population of the top 10 cities and towns listed and shares the same closest cruise terminal as Mansfield but at a closer distance of 58.8 miles to Hull.

Wigan is in sixth place with 971 monthly searches per month per 100,000 people. Wigan's closest cruise terminal is Liverpool, where you can drive for 23.1 miles or catch a Northern Rail train from Wigan North Western to Liverpool Lime Street, where tickets cost £5 - £7 and the journey takes around 49 minutes.

In seventh place is Swansea, with 947 searches a month on average per 100,000 people. Swansea's top five searches for cruise terms are 'tui cruise', 'cruise deals', 'cruise holidays', 'Caribbean cruise' and 'Norwegian cruise line'.

Doncaster is in eighth place, with 875 searches a month on average per 100,000 residents.

Just after that is Burnley, with 861 searches on average a month per 100,000 people.

Finally, rounding off the list in tenth place is Wrexham, with 800 monthly searches on average per 100,000 people.

Stewart Barnett, Head of Marketing for InsureMy, commented on the findings: "While UK cities and towns may not be traditionally associated with cruise culture, there has been a growing interest and fascination with cruises in recent years. Despite their inland locations, cities like Mansfield and Wakefield have shown a surprising level of enthusiasm for cruising. With regular searches for cruise-related information and the proximity to cruise terminals like Hull, these cities are embracing the cruise experience.