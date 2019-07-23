Tip for top after shortlist in two competitions for Doncaster beauty queen

Charlotte lister from Blaxton has been shortlisted for two beauty pageants

The first one will see Charlotte, from Blaxton, compete for the first ever Ms Scuba UK title against 10 others at a glittering final in Sheffield and the second will see her compete in the Ms Diamond UK 2020 after she won the regional Ms Diamond South Yorkshire competition.

The winners of the first competition will each win a holiday with scuba diving in September.

The week will consist of photoshoots, environmental challenges and of course scuba diving with our professional team Bespoke diving adventures. There will also be time for some relaxing in the sun.

At the end of the week, the winner will be crowned.

In the weeks leading up to the final, they will have the opportunity to take part in many events from try dives, beach cleans to photoshoots while supporting a variety of good causes.

The winner of Miss Scuba UK 2019 will win a two week trip of a lifetime to Borneo (Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia) in November where she will represent the UK at Miss Scuba International. As well as experiencing one of the top dive resorts in the world, SMART resorts, Sipadan and Mabul Island, the winner will experience different cultures around the world and get to work with organisations like WWF and the Manta trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner of Miss Scuba International gets to travel to some great destinations around the world and experience different cultures while being an ambassador for the Miss Scuba organisation.

Miss Scuba international 2019 will take place in the ballroom at the Magellan Hotel in Kota Kinabalu on the 16th November this year.

The second pageant which Charlotte will be competing will take place in May 2020. Charlotte has been awarded the title of Ms Diamond South Yorkshire and will be competing against a minimum of ten other ladies to win the chance to compete for the title of Ms Diamond UK 2020 if Charlotte is successful she will then compete at the international pageant Ms Regency in Vegas in 2020.

Charlotte has been working incredibly hard with appearances and charity work by holding a PJ day at her work as well as a cupcake day which has raised nearly £200 for Alzheimer’s Charity and Book Trust.