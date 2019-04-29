This four bedroom home in Doncaster is perfect for a family

This is an exceptionally well appointed, family sized, four bedroomed, detached house,

It is situated at the head of this exclusive residential cul de sac close to the centre of the village of Arksey.

Meridian, Brookfield Mews, Arksey, Doncaster

The ground floor has an entrance hall, lounge, breakfast kitchen, dining room, utility room, sitting room, a cloakroom and a room porch. The first floor has a galleried landing, a master bedroom with an en-suite, three further bedrooms and a main bathroom.

Local village amenities are close at hand including schools and shops, with frequent bus services travelling into Doncaster town centre.

Gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows are installed.

This home has attractive, delightfully landscaped gardens, with a driveway leading to the detached double brick built garage.

Meridian, Brookfield Mews, Arksey, Doncaster

The front garden is laid to a well stocked flower bed containing a variety of flowers and shrubs and decorative chippings.

Only by an internal inspection can the high standard of accommodation be appreciated.