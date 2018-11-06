This four bedroom Doncaster home with a hot tub and stables could be yours

0023 Salisbury House Trentside Amcotts DN17 4AX Jigsaw Photography Ltd
This stunning four bedroom equestrian property comes with considerable land spanning almost 2.5 acres in the desirable village of Amcotts.

The ground floor has four reception rooms, including a spacious conservatory and sun room, while the first floor has walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom and a Juliet balcony overlooking paddock.

003 Salisbury House Trentside Amcotts DN17 4AX Jigsaw Photography Ltd

The outdoor areas are what really make this a stand-out property. The front garden and paddock span an area of approximately one acre, complete with hay store and an additional two buildings suitable for storage.

There are stables, a working tack room and a feed store. The rear garden features fruit trees and a large lawned area, as well as a patio and hot tub. 

The home is also fully insulated and has a multi fuel system incorporating solar PV and thermal panels with wood burning stove and an LPG back-up gas boiler

High spec double glazed windows feature throughout and the property has also been fully re-wired and re-plumbed. 

638 Salisbury House Trentside Amcotts DN17 4AX Jigsaw Photography LtdDSC07772

The house, at Trentside, Scunthorpe, DN17, is for sale with Century 21 for £450,000.  Call 01302 637121 to book a viewing.

006 Salisbury House Trentside Amcotts DN17 4AX Jigsaw Photography Ltd

