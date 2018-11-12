Things to do in Doncaster

Things not to miss in Doncaster Jason Manford appearing at The Doncaster Dome, November 17.

Jason Manford is a multi-talented man. He is equally gifted as a TV and radio presenter, singer, actor, and musicals star. But now, I’m very pleased to report, Jason is returning to his first love: stand-up comedy. He is embarking on “Muddle Class”, his first nationwide tour in some years, and he couldn’t be more delighted about it.

Playhouse Creatures appearing at Doncaster Little Theatre on November 15, 16 and 17

The comedian, who is just as funny away from the microphone as on it, takes time out of his busy schedule to chat to me in the run-up to the tour. He begins by expressing his pleasure about the prospect of returning to live comedy. “Out of everything I do, stand-up is the job I love most. It’s great to be returning to the freedom of being in charge of what I say and do. It’s just lovely to be back!” Jason’s legions of fans up and down the country will be equally glad about his return to stand-up. One of the most gifted live comedians in the UK, he enjoys a wonderful rapport with his audience. A naturally talented comic, Jason is one of those rare acts who simply has to walk on stage to have everyone in fits of laughter. He just possesses “funny bones”. After spending two hours in his company, the world seems like a happier place. The critics agree. The Evening Standard describe Jason as, “Effortlessly entertaining”. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph assert that, “He’s blessed with the sort of laid-back charm and sharp turn of phrase you can’t manufacture”. Jason has, of course, enjoyed a hugely successful TV career, starring in such hit shows as 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1), and Bigheads (ITV1). Tickets and venues for Jason Manford’s “Muddle Class” UK Tour, are available from jasonmanford.com or call the Dome on 01302 370777. The Playhouse Creatures are coming to Doncaster Little Theatre on November 15, 16 and 17. Come and find out about the ladies of the “The Kings” playhouse and the drama that went on behind the scenes of 17th century theatre. Tickets from £8, call 01302 340422. Also

Sir Ian McKellen appearing at Cast Theatre in Doncaster