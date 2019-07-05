These are the 20 cheapest last minute flight deals from Doncaster Airport in July from as little as £43

Everyone loves a last minute flight bargain – and there’s plenty available at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in July from as little as £43.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 10:45
Doncaster Sheffield Airport

These are the top 20 flight destinations available from the airport via Google Flights – check them out and you could be heading off on a last minute bargain break! (Prices and destinations subject to availability). 

Flights to Corfu are available from 145.
Flights to Poznan are available from 147.
Fligts to Budapest are available from 53.
Flights to Debrecen are available from 66.
Flights to Dublin are available from 43.
Flights to Wroclaw are available from 143.
Flights to Cluj-Napoca are available from 107.
Flights to Krakow are available from 123.
Flights to Katowice are available from 105.
Flights to Faro are available from 108.

Flights to Bucharest are available from 112.
Flights to Warsaw are available from 138.
Flights to Newquay are available from 70.
Flights to Alicante are available from 139.
Flights to Ibiza are available from 133.
Flights to Jersey are available from 74.
Flights to Amsterdam are available from 83.
Flights to Dubrovnik are available from 128.
Flights to Malaga are available from 129.
Flights to Palma are available from 49.