“There’s no quick fix or simple trick to reduce your dog’s fear of fireworks – you need to work on your relationship with them” says Yorkshire dog behavioural expert ahead of Bonfire Night

Craig Rice, Paws & Co

As Bonfire Night (5th November) approaches, concerns about dogs struggling with fireworks are once again front of mind for pet owners. But in the opinion of experts at Paws & Co, the only full-service pet care centre in Yorkshire, the root cause of a dog's fear isn’t simply the loud noises - it’s the emotional relationship between owner and dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dogs that trust their owners as calm, confident leaders are far less likely to show fear during fireworks or other sudden noises,” explains Craig Rice, Director of Paws & Co and experienced dog trainer. “It’s about the bond, not the bang.”

Rethinking fear and fireworks

The prevailing narrative often suggests that fireworks are inherently traumatic for dogs, but that’s not the full story. Dogs evolved in dynamic, often noisy environments. Working breeds like gun dogs are regularly exposed to loud bangs and sudden movement without fear, because they’re trained to trust their handler and stay focused – the same should be applied to non-working breeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig says: “Dogs didn’t choose this world; we brought them into it. So, it’s up to us to train and support them to become comfortable with it. The most important thing is to build a trusting relationship. Your dog needs to see you as its safe space and should feel confident to look to you for guidance when it senses danger or uncertainty.

“This isn’t about dominance; it’s about clarity, trust, and emotional security. True confidence doesn’t come from distraction, but from feeling guided and protected, much like the bond between a parent and child.”

Beyond quick fixes

While short-term solutions like calming products or safe spaces might help ease symptoms on the night, lasting change comes from a longer-term approach focused on leadership and consistency.

“Owners often seek quick fixes – such as sprays and plug-ins – and think this will do the trick. But emotional trust can’t be sprayed on. It must be built,” Craig explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fearful responses don’t come from the noise alone - they come from uncertainty. When a dog lacks clear leadership, their instinct is to protect themselves. But when they feel secure and trust their human, they stay grounded - even when the environment isn’t.”

If foundational training wasn’t done during puppyhood, it’s important to start the process well in advance of firework season. That means building confidence year-round through consistent routines, clear boundaries and positive exposure to new experiences. These behaviours build resilience and reduce sensitivity to sudden or unfamiliar events.

Support for dog owners

Unfortunately, there is no quick fix or simple trick to reduce your dog’s fear of fireworks. But the key thing to remember if you do have an anxious dog is to stay calm – dogs feed off your body language and tone, so remember to work on being their safe space. Train your dog to look at you for reassurance during uncertain moments, this will strengthen the habit of checking in with you instead of reacting and will lead to a stronger relationship between you and your dog.

For those looking to better support their dogs year-round, Paws & Co’s 360 Pet Care Centre in Tingley offers practical, expert-led guidance to help owners build confident, well-balanced dogs. It’s about creating lasting change, not just surviving fireworks night.

For more pet advice and to explore training services, visit: https://pawsandco.vet/pages/paws-and-co-group