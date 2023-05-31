News you can trust since 1925
Phone mast down causing issues for mobile users in the DN4 area of Doncaster

A phone mast has been reported as not working which is causing issues for mobile users in the DN4 area of Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st May 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:42 BST

The area currently experiencing issues is DN4 7RB in Bessacarr, but the signal reaches further afield than that.

Engineers are dealing with the matter but mobile users have been told: “Your service might come and go until we fix it.”

We will bring you more on this as more details come to light, in the meantime expect disruption to your network.

A mobile phone mastA mobile phone mast
Related topics:DoncasterEngineers