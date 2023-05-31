Phone mast down causing issues for mobile users in the DN4 area of Doncaster
A phone mast has been reported as not working which is causing issues for mobile users in the DN4 area of Doncaster.
The area currently experiencing issues is DN4 7RB in Bessacarr, but the signal reaches further afield than that.
Engineers are dealing with the matter but mobile users have been told: “Your service might come and go until we fix it.”
We will bring you more on this as more details come to light, in the meantime expect disruption to your network.