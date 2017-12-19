Christmas fun with Thomas electronic learning toys

Thomas fans will love the fun new Electronic Learning Toys from Trends UK.

Designed to help pre-schoolers develop early learning skills whilst having lots of fun, the Thomas ELAs include activities for understanding colours, phonetics and numeracy through interactive play features.

Learn with Thomas Alphaphonics™ (£19.99rrp)

It's full steam ahead for learning with this brilliant set that teaches your little one about letters, sounds, and spelling. The easy-to-handle system features every letter in upper and lower case for quicker recognition. Children can select from seven different play modes, including musical activities and play patterns to help memory, follow sequences and concentration.

Early Letter & Number recognition

Communication Skills

Listening and understanding

Memory and Concentration

Thomas Flip & Learn Phone (£10.99rrp)

A chunky classic flip-up phone in blue, with a backlit answer screen and image of Thomas and Percy. Call Thomas and his Sodor friends to hear their greetings. Includes games to help children with number and colour recognition - press. Kids can even pretend to take pictures with the camera-phone feature.

Helps children with colour and number recognition.

Helps with simple communication skills.

Sturdy, solid design is ideal for preschool children.