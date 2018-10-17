Talented Thorne dancers hotfooting it to world championships

Talented dancers from Thorne hope to hot foot it to another title after coming first and second in regional heats to qualify to compete in the world’s biggest street dance competition next year.

The Trinity Academy students, who all train at Bodyrockers Dance Studio in King Street in Thorne, took first and second places in their respective categories in the Yorkshire regional qualifier for the United Dance Organisation’s 2019 World Championships.

At the regional heat, held at Ponds Forge in Sheffield earlier this month, ‘Urban Rockers’ (pictured) took first place in the Over 18 Beginner/Novice category, while ‘Interchange’ came second in the Under 16 Beginners.

It was the first time that Interchange have competed, and their family members in the audience looked on with pride as the team secured their place in the world championships.

One of the parents who attended the competition was Amada Saxton, who praised the dancers for their exemplary conduct on the day.

Amada said: “It was an absolute pleasure to witness two amazing teams compete,” she said. “Each and every student was extremely well behaved and professional from start to finish, supporting and encouraging each other and the other dance schools they were competing against.

“The passion and commitment that each student has put in over the last few weeks, attending additional classes, rehearsals and workshops to perfect their routines on top of their usual dance classes, has been fantastic and worthwhile.”

Bodyrockers was set up ten years ago by local businesswoman Victoria Curran, who has only recently entered dance students in competitions. She said: “Over the last couple of years I’ve seen my dancers grow and progress to a stage where I wanted to give them more of a challenge and something to work towards alongside our show work,” Both teams compete in UDO World Championships, Blackpool, August 2019.