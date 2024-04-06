Zest opens new EV infrastructure at Frenchgate, Doncaster’s leading retail destination.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frenchgate, with over 120 places for people to eat and shop, now has fourteen charging bays, with a mix of 22kW fast chargers and 50kW rapid chargers to match visitors’ typical length of stay. In addition to providing the facilities, Zest will operate and maintain them to ensure a reliable long-term service for customers and staff.

According to CACI research commissioned by Zest last year, 82% of EV owners said an improved charging experience would encourage them to visit one centre over another. Nearly all those surveyed saying they would call in more often knowing that reliable charging was available.

Based in Leeds, Zest is a certified B Corp providing EV charging infrastructure across the UK. Its projects are backed by the government-sponsored £420 million Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund. It means Zest can fully fund larger projects that anticipate future demand, acting quickly to bring this essential infrastructure into service.

Frenchgate recently celebrated a successful milestone as part of its pledge to help tackle climate change - recycling over 100 tonnes from plastic and cardboard. The shopping centre joined forces with local schools and also reduced the consumption of plastic through its Our Planet Pledge, before introducing EV infrastructure in a further bid to encourage greener living.

Corinne Mycock, General Manager of Frenchgate said: “As a key fixture in Doncaster city centre’s retail scene, and an integral part of the local community, it’s important that we provide facilities such as fully managed EV charging.

“Frenchgate is committed to providing the same dedication to corporate social responsibility as it is to be offering an unrivalled retail and leisure experience. We welcome the introduction of our new EV infrastructure and are delighted that Zest chose Frenchgate as their next retail destination.”

Robin Heap, Zest CEO said: “We know that people just want to charge where they park as part of their normal routine. By responding to future demand now, forward-looking retail destinations like Frenchgate will thrive, as a new wave of EV drivers establish their long-term charging habits.”

Frenchgate is the latest in a series of retail real estate projects that includes Metrocentre Gateshead, Chantry Place in Norwich, and Merry Hill in the West Midlands.