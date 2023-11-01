If you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves Doncaster this Christmas, this could be just what you are looking for.

For a Yorkshire art and design company has come up with this Monopoly-style print – featuring a host of city landmarks.

Designed and printed in Yorkshire by the Yorkshire Print Company, the poster comes in A3 and A2 sizes and replicates the famous London Monopoply board.

But the Yorkshire-opoly range, which also includes Leeds, Hull, Barnsley and other places across the county, replaces iconic squares such as the Old Kent Road and Mayfair with local landmarks.

The Doncaster Monopoly-style print.

And so the Doncaster print features favourite eating out spots such as Dixy Chicken and Lalezar, as well as everyone’s favourite party street, Silver Street.

There are ‘squares’ devoted to Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Knights and Doncaster Racecourse, while buildings such as Cast, Doncaster College, Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and even the Doncaster Free Press get a look in.

The railway station squares on the London design are replaced with places including Doncaster Interchange and Doncaster Airport while the the traditional Go To Jail is replaced with a cheeky ‘Go To Rotherham.’

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Print Company said: “There's now a Doncaster-opoly print.

“From Dixy Chicken to Doncaster Racecourse, just make sure you don't land on community service or get sent to Rotherham!

Here’s the full list of squares on the print, with prices starting at £22.

BROWN

Dixy Chicken

Silver Street

LIGHT BLUE

Frenchgate

Lalezar

Doncaster Free Press

PURPLE

Doncaster College

Markham Main Colliery

ORANGE

Doncaster Knights

Doncaster Dome

RED

Keepmoat Stadium

Cast

Danum Gallery, Library and Museuem

YELLOW

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

"The Cathedral” (Doncaster Minster)

Hexthorpe Park

GREEN

Lakeside

The Earl

DARK BLUE

Doncaster Rovers FC

Doncaster Racecourse

TRANSPORT SQUARES

Doncaster Railway Station

Doncaster Interchange

Doncaster Airport

Doncaster Limousines

OTHER SQUARES

Go (collect £200 from the gaffer)

Community service

Tha owes tax man a few quid

You numpty (jail)

Free Parking (Does tha think I’m daft)

Yorkshire Water

Go To Rotherham (go to jail)