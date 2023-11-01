You can now get a Monopoly-style print featuring Doncaster landmarks
For a Yorkshire art and design company has come up with this Monopoly-style print – featuring a host of city landmarks.
Designed and printed in Yorkshire by the Yorkshire Print Company, the poster comes in A3 and A2 sizes and replicates the famous London Monopoply board.
But the Yorkshire-opoly range, which also includes Leeds, Hull, Barnsley and other places across the county, replaces iconic squares such as the Old Kent Road and Mayfair with local landmarks.
And so the Doncaster print features favourite eating out spots such as Dixy Chicken and Lalezar, as well as everyone’s favourite party street, Silver Street.
There are ‘squares’ devoted to Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Knights and Doncaster Racecourse, while buildings such as Cast, Doncaster College, Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and even the Doncaster Free Press get a look in.
The railway station squares on the London design are replaced with places including Doncaster Interchange and Doncaster Airport while the the traditional Go To Jail is replaced with a cheeky ‘Go To Rotherham.’
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Print Company said: “There's now a Doncaster-opoly print.
“From Dixy Chicken to Doncaster Racecourse, just make sure you don't land on community service or get sent to Rotherham!
Here’s the full list of squares on the print, with prices starting at £22.
BROWN
Dixy Chicken
Silver Street
LIGHT BLUE
Frenchgate
Lalezar
Doncaster Free Press
PURPLE
Doncaster College
Markham Main Colliery
ORANGE
Doncaster Knights
Doncaster Dome
RED
Keepmoat Stadium
Cast
Danum Gallery, Library and Museuem
YELLOW
Yorkshire Wildlife Park
"The Cathedral” (Doncaster Minster)
Hexthorpe Park
GREEN
Lakeside
The Earl
DARK BLUE
Doncaster Rovers FC
Doncaster Racecourse
TRANSPORT SQUARES
Doncaster Railway Station
Doncaster Interchange
Doncaster Airport
Doncaster Limousines
OTHER SQUARES
Go (collect £200 from the gaffer)
Community service
Tha owes tax man a few quid
You numpty (jail)
Free Parking (Does tha think I’m daft)
Yorkshire Water
Go To Rotherham (go to jail)
You can place orders for the Doncaster-opoly print and browse the company’s full range here www.TheYorkshirePrintCompany.co.uk