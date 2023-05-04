Yorkshire company launches limited-edition products to mark King's Coronation

Prestige Flowers and Prestige Hampers has launched a limited-edition range of goodies to mark the festivities on Saturday.

They include a special Coronation hamper, afternoon tea postal box, and stunning bouquets in traditional colours.

Philip Crowther, business director of Prestige Flowers and Prestige Hampers said: “This weekend will be a time for families to get together and enjoy the celebrations.

The Coronation hamper

“Our limited-edition products are proving especially popular so it’s clear many will be getting into the spirit of the occasion with our very own King Charles III Bouquet inspired by his favourite flowers and those of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Prestige’s royally-good hamper contains double chocolate cookies, a soft chocolate cake and chocolate truffles, all made in Yorkshire by Valley Bakery. There’s also English tea, a bottle of wine and raspberry jam.

Meanwhile, the company is paying homage to King Charles’ love of nature with limited-edition arrangements of flowers.

Flying the flag is their Coronation Bouquet which contains white delianne and chrysanthemums in red, white and blue to add some patriotic colour.

Celebrate with a beautiful bouquet

They have also produced a special arrangement in collaboration with The National Gallery which features a portrait of Charles I reimagined through flowers.

Expert florists have taken inspiration from the painting by Anthony van Dyck called Equestrian Portrait of Charles I, which hangs in the London landmark, and replicated the colours and style.

Philip continued: “We have included red stems such as cordyline and rhodos roses and paired them with brown hypericum and gold ruscus, representing the rich tones of the horse’s coat and the gold chain.

“The inclusion of white calla lilies, avalanche roses and snapdragons are inspired by the highlights of the large portrait, which hangs in The National Gallery.

A right royal arrangement

“Our florists then included blue eryngium, agapanthus and veronica to complement the reds and whites, creating a royal colour palette that will be perfect for sending to loved ones to mark the Coronation celebrations.”

For more information and to get your order in time please visit www.prestigeflowers.co.uk