Yankee Candle and all the other new shops opened in Doncaster's Frenchgate this Christmas
Visitors to Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre can look forward to a host of new shops in the run up to Christmas and the last few weeks of 2022.
The shopping centre has welcomed Yankee Candle, a big consumer favourite that offers its huge range of candles, diffusers, gifts and more in a wide variety of scents to customers.
Katie Cox, Store Manager at Yankee Candle said: “Our brand is loved all over the world, but we never take that for granted.
“Our customers value consistency and face-to-face interaction and here at Yankee Candle we pride ourselves on this. Assuring that your retail experience meets and exceeds your expectations, we thought Frenchgate was the best location for us to do this and are looking forward to a great future in the Centre and can’t wait to welcome you all in our shop.”
Toyland Toyshop has also opened its doors just in time for Christmas, with Frenchgate as the chain’s 10th store.
They are a family run business offering top-brand toys with favourites such as Lego, Hasbro, Marvel and many more.
Catering towards but not exclusively to vegans and people with food allergies, the Eggless Cake Shop has also opened within the Centre.
Offering vegan, gluten-free and egg-free products, shoppers will be able to enjoy their favourite desserts such as red velvet, carrot cake, cheesecakes and cupcakes without worrying about issues with ingredients.
Also opening in the Centre is Bubble CiTea where shoppers will be able to buy and taste bubble tea, a Taiwanese favourite. Bubble tea comes in many flavours and usually consists of a flavoured tea or milk drink topped with flavoured bubbles.
These new openings join an already exciting period of new names within Frenchgate including fashion giant Tessuti, American sportswear company Lids, local independent Nuria’s and more.
Ian Leech, Marketing Manager for Frenchgate said: “2022 has been fantastic for Frenchgate, topped off with some excellent new openings in the last part of the year in both retail and leisure.
“Not to mention we’re also off to a good start for the new year with exciting names lined up, including Sterling Meats set to be the next opening in the first quarter of 2023.”