When is this year's Black Friday sale? Black Friday 2021 in Doncaster

2021’s Black Friday is just around the corner, to the delight of some and the dismay of others. It’s a busy time of the year for everyone – but if you’re going to include anyone in your prayers tonight, it should be those working in retail!

This year, Black Friday will take place on November 26th, though some companies’ sales are expected to last for a bit longer than just this one day. Let’s not forget Cyber Monday, which is essentially the same thing, but for online shopping outlets. This will occur on November 29th, after the Black Friday weekend.

Last year’s Black Friday was marred by the emergence of COVID-19 earlier in the year and the government-enforced national lockdown that came with it. However, as a result, online shopping saw a major period of boom – they’ll be looking to capitalise on it again this year, as not everyone is comfortable doing their shopping face-to-face yet.

As always, swathes of major companies will be looking to capitalise on Black Friday by holding a sale. These include, but are by no means limited to, River Island, All Saints and Curry’s PC World.

As for Cyber Monday, Amazon, eBay and Microsoft will all be holding sales on this day (and also Black Friday).