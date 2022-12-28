Toy giant The Entertainer opens branch inside Doncaster Tesco supermarket

The UK’s largest independent toy retailer has joined forces with Tesco's Woodfield Plantation branch for the new concession.

The trial partnership will offer Tesco customers in Doncaster the chance to shop from The Entertainer’s large range of products from much-loved and leading brands such as Barbie, LEGO, Marvel and Paw Patrol, as well as their exclusive range of great value Addo toys and products from award-winning early years toy specialist, Early Learning Centre.

The Entertainer announced the trial with Tesco last month, unveiling concessions in 35 Tesco stores across the country.

The Entertainer, which already has a branch in Frenchgate, has opened with a Doncaster Tesco store.

As part of the trial, The Entertainer will also run free-of-charge and all-year-round events and character visits for children of all ages.

Founded in 1981 by husband and wife team Gary and Catherine Grant, The Entertainer has more than 170 stores across the UK, a further 32 internationally, plus franchise partners and the 35 branded concessions that are part of the new collaboration with Tesco.

Gary Grant, managing director and founder, said: “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the wonder of The Entertainer to customers, so we’re delighted to open a branded concession at Doncaster-based Tesco, which will take our products and experiences directly to families and children right in the heart of their local community.

“Through this local store, our aim is to provide Tesco shoppers with the chance to shop our best-selling and affordable range of the latest toys and games, which will include products from Addo and Early Learning Centre.

“Our mission when we launched The Entertainer in 1981 was simple: to become the best-loved toyshop – one child, one community at a time, and we’re incredibly proud that the opening of this all-new branded concession will enable us to continue achieving this mission.”