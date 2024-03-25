Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alice and The Mad Hatter will be taking a break from Wonderland to join the Easter Bunny at Lakeside Village during the Easter holidays.

The Doncaster shopping outlet is celebrating the start of spring and the Easter holidays with some family-friendly events during the fortnight.

On Saturday, March 30 it is the Easter Bunnies Chocolate Factory, including songs and dance with the Easter Bunny and his friends, egg and spoon Olympics, and the chance for youngsters to pipe their name onto their yummy Easter egg – and design a bow for it too! There will also be wooden decorations to decorate and take away, and a carrot trail where the children must help the Easter Bunny find all his carrots.

The following Saturday, April 6 is the Spring Fayre, when The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party comes to Lakeside Village. In this fun-filled madcap show, children join Alice and The Mad Hatter for games, sing-a-longs, and lashings of cake and tea. The Mad Hatter will also welcome the popular Artisan and Craft Fayre with its great range of stall holders. Selected stores at Lakeside Village will be joining in the fun by offering extra Spring Savers.

Running from March 28 to April 14, Lakeside Village will be home to a Butterfly Trail, and there will be a colouring table in Guest Services themed to tie in with spring, as well as a competition to guess the number of colouring pens.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We have a wonderful line-up to mark the start of the spring season and celebrate Easter, which all the family can join in with. It’s a great opportunity to entertain the children and catch up on some shopping at the same time – just don’t be late, or The Mad Hatter will be after you!”