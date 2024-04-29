Spring Artisan and Craft Fayre featuring a Mad Hatters Tea Party is heading to Lakeside Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will see the return of the popular Artisan and Craft Fayre, 9.30am-5pm, with a range of stalls, alongside spring offers from the stores and a fun family show.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager said:

“We are really looking forward to welcoming customers to our Spring Fayre on the bank holiday weekend.

Spring Fayre featuring a Mad Hatters Tea Party is heading to Lakeside Village.

“We know how much our customers enjoy our Artisan and Craft Fayre, and everyone loves a bargain, so we’ll be making sure that there are lots of special spring savings to be had.

“This month’s Artisan and Craft Fayre will include a whopping 44 stalls ranging from bird tables to baking and from dog clothes to candles, and we are really pleased to see that some new faces along with our regular popular stallholders will be joining us on Saturday May 4.”

The free family fun entertainment will see children join Alice and The Mad Hatter as they perform two 45-minute shows followed by meet and greet sessions.

The fayre is a monthly showcase for small independent and home-based makers, bakers, and creators.