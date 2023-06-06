News you can trust since 1925
Shoezone to re-open modernised Doncaster store inside city's Frenchgate centre

Footwear retailer Shoezone will re-open its newly modernised store in Doncaster this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

The renewed space inside the Frenchgate shopping centre, Doncaster will open on June 10 and will see the store return with a bigger selection for customers and an exciting range of brands available.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone has a range of special offers available for customers including savings on selected summer styles as well as other seasonal opening offers.

The store is open 9am to 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Shoezone will re-open in Frenchgate this weekend.
The store stocks its own brands and a huge range of brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive said: “It is exciting to be opening our relocated store in Doncaster, which will see new brands launch for customers to enjoy.”

"We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store.”

