Shoezone to re-open modernised Doncaster store inside city's Frenchgate centre

The renewed space inside the Frenchgate shopping centre, Doncaster will open on June 10 and will see the store return with a bigger selection for customers and an exciting range of brands available.

To celebrate the relaunch of the store, Shoezone has a range of special offers available for customers including savings on selected summer styles as well as other seasonal opening offers.

The store is open 9am to 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Shoezone will re-open in Frenchgate this weekend.

The store stocks its own brands and a huge range of brands popular with online shoppers, such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

Anthony Smith, Shoezone Chief Executive said: “It is exciting to be opening our relocated store in Doncaster, which will see new brands launch for customers to enjoy.”