Primark rolls out its click and collect service to 50 more stores - including Doncaster

High street clothing giant Primark is to roll out its popular click and collect service to 50 more stores this year – including Doncaster.

The service will be extended to 54 more stores in cities including Leeds, Leicester and York as well as the branch in Doncaster Market Place before the end of 2024.

It first launched as part of a trial in November 2022 and has proved popular amongst shoppers.

Primark, which has over 191 stores across the UK, said the expansion is to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the high street.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “It’s been 50 years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street and expanding Click & Collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark."

There is no fee to use click and collect but you must spend a minimum of £10.

It means customers can avoid the disappointment of arriving in stores and not being able to find the correct size or product they were looking for.

You can also skip the queues and choose the day you would like to collect your item.

Unlike traditional online shopping, you must come into a Primark store to pick up your items as they will not be delivered to your home.

Once they have launched, 111 Primark stores across the UK will have the click and collect service.

How does Primark's click and collect service work?

The service works very similar to online shopping, but instead of getting the items dropped off at your home, you pick them up in-store.

Primark has over 3,000 products available to shop via its website, including menswear and homeware.

To place an order select a click and collect store, choose the size of your items to add to your bag and head to the checkout.

You can also select a date you would like to visit the store to pick the item up.

Click and collect can be cheaper than a home delivery as many retailers do not charge a fee for the service.

It is always worth looking online to see if your retailer has the option, but make it is at a store which is close to you.