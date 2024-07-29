Poundstretcher/Bargain Buys celebrates new ownership with event offering chance to win a shopping voucher every hour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster Poundstretcher/Bargain Buys is under new management and they’re having aMEGA Weekend Event to celebrate.

Customers who shop in the newly owned Harworth branch on Friday 2, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 of August have a chance to win a £10 shopping voucher EVERY hour.

Customers will be randomly selected using the store instore radio system.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO said: “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great. The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

The Harworth Store Poundstretcher/Bargain Buys Team - Zoe, Angel and Joanne.

"To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over

one weekend.”

Deb, Store Manager of Bargain Buys Harworth store said: “The pace of change at Poundstretcher/Bargain Buys under new management has been terrific. Me and my team are passionate about our business and it’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store.

"We’re excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping voucher event and look forward to welcoming more customers into our store.”