The Tesco Express store at the junction of Wentworth Road and Wheatley Hall Road will close at 4pm on November 13, customers have been told.

The store will be back in business again on December 8, signs informing shoppers have announced.

The nearest store for customers during the closure will be the Wheatley Hills branch, which is situated on the corner of Adlard Road, opposite St Aidan’s Church.