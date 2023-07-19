News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Pop-up Ping Pong Parlour is back at Lakeside

Lakeside Village shoppers will have the chance to play free table tennis as the popular pop-up Ping Pong Parlour returns to the Doncaster retail centre this summer.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST

Customers will be able to take a break from shopping to serve, spin and smash their way through games of ping pong at the exciting attraction.

The Ping Pong Parlour will open at Lakeside Village in unit 20, next to Etto Caffe, from 1 August – 12 September 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Our Ping Pong Parlour is always popular, so we’re really pleased it is making a comeback again this year.

Ping Pong at Lakeside VillagePing Pong at Lakeside Village
Ping Pong at Lakeside Village
Most Popular

“Everyone is welcome to play, whether you’re already a dab hand at table tennis or have never played before. We’re as excited as we know our customers will be that it is back so do come down and enjoy a game!”

For more information about Lakeside Village please visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk

Related topics:Doncaster