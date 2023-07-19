Customers will be able to take a break from shopping to serve, spin and smash their way through games of ping pong at the exciting attraction.

The Ping Pong Parlour will open at Lakeside Village in unit 20, next to Etto Caffe, from 1 August – 12 September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Our Ping Pong Parlour is always popular, so we’re really pleased it is making a comeback again this year.

Ping Pong at Lakeside Village

“Everyone is welcome to play, whether you’re already a dab hand at table tennis or have never played before. We’re as excited as we know our customers will be that it is back so do come down and enjoy a game!”