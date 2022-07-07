New pop-up shops in Doncaster's M&S offering Clarks, Smiggies and Hype plus 20% off

The summer Back-to-School season is the UK’s third busiest shopping event behind Christmas and Easter and, from today, M&S is offering an additional 20 per cent off schoolwear for early bird shoppers until July 25.

M&S schoolwear is ranked number one by consumers for value for money and the retailer is clear that its hold on prices, will not compromise its high quality and sourcing standards.

Prices in the M&S range start from just £7 for a multipack of three 100 per cent responsibly sourced cotton unisex polo shirts, featuring StayNEWTM technology to reduce colour loss and bobbling.

Get those kiddies back to school ready

With the additional 20 per cent Back-to-School offer applied, starting prices come down to £5.60 for early shoppers.

In support of its net zero ambitions, M&S is encouraging its customers to increase the average number of times a kidswear item is worn. This summer M&S has continued its popular ‘Pass me on’ coat labels with enough room for three children’s names and in April announced it had become the first major high street retailer to partner with peer-to-peer kidswear resale platform dotte.

Consumers re-selling M&S products on dotte will receive an M&S voucher for £5 off a £25 spend at M&S in-store or online.

To help summer holiday budgets go even further, M&S has launched ‘Sparks Days Out’ to offer all customers spending over £35 on Clothing & Home – including schoolwear - access to discounts of up to 50 per cent at over 2000 UK family attractions and experiences across the UK.

Latest insight from M&S’s latest Family Matters Report shows that whilst cost of living is front of mind as a concern for 82 per cent of UK families, they are determined to make the most of a restriction-free summer.

Customers spending over £35 in a single transaction on Clothing & Home in store or online, simply scan their Sparks app to redeem a three-month membership to Sparks Days Out.

Exclusively hosted in a customer’s Sparks hub, Sparks Days Out offers access to discounts at attractions from theme parks, zoos and staycations to cinemas and restaurants and builds on the success of the retailer’s trial Kids Pass partnership last summer, which saw over 90,000 redemptions.

Alice Duggan, Head of M&S Kids said: “"As the UK market leaders during the Back-to-School season, we want to not only protect the prices, but help extend the life of our school ranges through design features and innovations so items can be worn for longer, be passed on to friends and family or even resold on dotte in return for money off at M&S.”

And just last week, the retailer announced the expansion of kidswear ‘Brands at M&S’, welcoming iconic shoe brand Clarks and popular school supplies brand’s Smiggle and Hype to more stores across the UK, as well as welcoming Kickers and Jansport to M&S.com.

M&S schoolwear is available all-year round and the full Back to School product range, including third-party brands is available on M&S.com and available for next day delivery to home or free Click & Collect to over 700 M&S store locations.