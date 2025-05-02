New B&M store opened in Doncaster creating 20 new jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today, Friday May 2, at 8am, saw the long-awaited opening of the brand new B&M store in Rossington.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous 6,595sqft Co-op and has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme. The launch of the new store has created 20 jobs for local people.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There is also a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Doncaster Foodbank charity to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Doncaster Foodbank works to help local people in crisis. They don’t think anyone in the community should have to face going hungry so provide three days nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred in crisis.

Doncaster Foodbank have supplied 8,485 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis in the last year and rely on the support of the local community for food donations, volunteering and finances.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

“A big thank you to the team at Doncaster Foodbank who helped us open the store; we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”