Nathan Aké and Nike Underwear debut new SS23 collection

Manchester City and Netherlands national football sensation Nathan Aké stars in the new Nike Underwear Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Mar 2023, 22:01 GMT- 1 min read

The Hague-born defender regularly praised for his versatility debuts the SS23 collection which has been specially curated for athletes designed to ensure maximum manoeuvrability and comfort pre, during and post workout.

The new Dri-Fit ADV Essential Micro addresses the emerging need for enhanced breathability, comfort and sweat-wicking fabric. Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.

The most breathable product within the underwear collection, keeping fitness enthusiasts feeling cool, dry and comfortable throughout the day.

Manchester City and Netherlands national football sensation Nathan Aké stars in the new Nike Underwear Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. Photo credit: Nike Underwear
With all new colourways and at least 75 per cent recycled materials, the stretchy mesh fabric is ultra-breathable and lets you move freely.

They have wide hems that keep underwear in place and flat seams feel smooth against your skin for the ultimate dry and comfortable workout.

Nike Underwear Dri-Fit ADV:

Engineered microfiber mesh that meets the highest levels of breathability set forth by Nike. Lightweight, Four-way stretch, and Dri-FIT offerzero distractions with the optimal level of comfort and support. Feeling like a second skin.

The new range
Nike Underwear Dri-Fit ADV (3 pack) starts from £38, available from jdsports.co.uk

