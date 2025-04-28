Marks & Spencer: Bosses issue update on Doncaster store closure and new branch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at high street giant Marks & Spencer have given Doncaster shoppers an update on the closure of its city centre store – and when a huge new retail outlet will open.

Last spring, the firm confirmed the closure of its Doncaster Baxtergate branch and announced an expanded out of town outlet on Wheatley Hall Road, ending months of speculation.

Work to extend the site at the Wheatley Retail Park is currently under way – with the city centre store continuing to operate as normal until the new branch opens.

Although exact dates have yet to be announced for the city centre closure and the Wheatley opening, bosses have given a brief update.

An M&S spokesperson said: “Our Wheatley Hall Road store will replace the one in Doncaster city centre. We plan to open the new store in autumn 2025.”

Last year, Marks & Spencer sent shockwaves through the city with the announcement of the closure.

Kerry Ely, M&S regional manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores with the right space to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.

“We’re excited to be announcing a £7m investment today to extend our Wheatley Hall Road Simply Food store in the Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, tripling its size to deliver a bigger foodhall and brand-new spacious and stylish 20,000 sq ft clothing and home department.

"This follows a £21m investment last year in new stores across Yorkshire.

“Once the extension is complete in summer 2025, our Baxter Gate store will close.

"We are offering our colleagues alternative roles at M&S and in the meantime, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers across Doncaster.”

Rumours of the closure had been circulating on social media for months, but the chain chose not to comment on the speculation.

The city centre branch is one of the biggest remaining department stores in the city centre, following the closure of Debenhams, Woolworths, Binns and British Home Stores in recent years.

The firm has had a presence in the city centre for more than five decades, with the store built on the site of the former Doncaster Guildhall, which was demolished in 1959.