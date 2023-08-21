Toy Story 3, which follows the ongoing story of the beloved Woody and his friends, will be screened twice at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping on Thursday 24 August, with showings taking place at both 11am and 3pm.

Lakeside Village’s annual outdoor Summer Cinema is a firm-favourite with families across the region, with popular films screened weekly every Thursday for free throughout the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toy Story 3 marks the fourth and penultimate screening of the season, following Moana, The Super Mario Bros Movie and Encanto earlier this month.

There will be two showings of Toy Story 3 this week at Lakeside

The next and final film to be shown will be The Secret Life of Pets on 31 August, set to air at both 11am and 3pm.

Di Mellis, centre manager said: “Toy Story 3 is such a heartwarming tale and a real family-favourite to mark our penultimate screening of the summer. We know so many people love the Toy Story films and we hope to see families come together to follow Woody, Buzz and friends on their comical adventure.”

Entry to the Summer Cinema is free and limited seating will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis. As such, people are encouraged to bring their own fold-up chairs.

Alongside the Summer Cinema, Lakeside Village is also putting on a summer-long schedule of free family-fun throughout the holidays, from kids’ workshops to street food stalls and more.