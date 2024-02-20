Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the annual Loo of the Year awards 2023, Doncaster’s leading shopping outlet walked away with two Platinum Plus classifications - one for its changing places facility and the other for its exceptionally clean and well-looked after toilets overall.

The Loo of the Year Awards are owned and run independently and since their introduction in 1987, the competition has strived to focus the spotlight on recognising and rewarding the very best washrooms throughout the UK and Ireland. It is considered the ‘washroom standard’ and a Loo of the Year Award is an established benchmark of washroom provision and compliance to national standards.

The Awards have a simple objective, namely, to encourage the highest possible standards in all ‘away from home’ washrooms. Everyone has a shared responsibility to make this happen – washroom providers, managers, washroom providers, contractors, staff, visitors and customers – all washroom users.

Abby Chandler (second from the right) celebrating with the cleaning team.

Each entry is fully assessed against established judging criteria, covering both male and female facilities, as well as any baby changing, accessible, Changing Places, Space to Change or Hygiene Room facilities. All entries will receive a grading; Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus or Diamond following an unannounced visit by a fully trained and authorised Loo of the Year Award inspector.

Abby Chandler, Deputy Centre Manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Keeping an exceptionally high standard in our toilet facilities is very important to us so we are delighted the hard work of our team has been recognised nationally with two Platinum Plus awards.

“We have invested in our toilet, changing places and baby changing facilities and our cleaning team, supplied and managed by Aston Services Group, take great pride in ensuring that these facilities are second to none. We put a lot of effort into ensuring our centre is accessible for all our shoppers and we will continue to work as hard as possible to enhance the facilities we have on offer here at the centre wherever possible.”

The Changing Places toilet at Lakeside Village has more space and equipment including a height adjustable changing bench, sink and a hoist. This means that anyone visiting the centre who cannot use standard access toilets can access the facilities they need in safety and comfort.