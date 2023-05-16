The powerful performers will show off amazing demonstrations of strength by deadlifting cars, lifting logs and shifting giant stones at the one-off special event from 10am on Saturday, July 22 on the lawned area in front of M&S Outlet.

To win the title of Yorkshire’s Strongest Man 2023, competitors will have to compete a series of gruelling events including a deadlift of a small, medium and large car. One of the cars will be a branded vehicle from Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, raising awareness of the charity’s vital work.

Other events will include a log lift - the heaviest weighing 140kg/22 stone - and the Ardblair stone run, where competitors must carry and lift stones weighing up to 155kg/24.4 stone.

Paul Smith, who will be one of the officials at the event taking place at Lakeside Village in July, lifting a van.

Jake Rideout, the Yorkshire Strongest Man defending champion will be competing alongside a host of other names to be confirmed soon.

There will be three categories for competitors with up to 10 strongmen in each: a Novice section for beginners, Under 105kg/16.6 stone in bodyweight and the main Open category with no bodyweight limit.

The referee is current UK strongest man and world record holder Paul Smith, originally from Sheffield, and Man Beast events director two-time world record holder Mark Anglesea, from Rotherham.

The incredible event will be free to attend and spectators and shoppers will have the opportunity to meet and greet the athletes and pose for strongman selfies.

There will be trophies for the winners and equipment from podium sponsor and Rotherham business SBD Apparel, the market leader in supports, clothing and accessories for strength and fitness.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting Yorkshire’s Strongest Man 2023.

“We are always looking for engaging events to excite our customers and this will be a unique spectacle you don’t want to miss!”

Andy Picken, founder of event organiser Man Beast, said: “Man Beast work with the country’s strongest men and women and Yorkshire’s Strongest Man is a fantastic event with some seriously impressive athletes.