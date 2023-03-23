Sneaker season never stops, so JD is here to keep that rotation looking fresh – serving up heat for men, women, and kids.

THE EVERYDAY ICONS

Step out in Swoosh with Nike’s iconic Airmax 90s, 95s and 97s. Rooted in running history, these trainers blend revolutionary Air tech with street-ready designs. adidas Originals has got matchday-inspired design nailed with their Gazelle, Jeans and Munchen collections.

What will you choose?

The understated, low-profile designs come in contrast to the brand’s future ready Ozweegos, built with chunky foam midsoles, wavy design lines and breathable mesh uppers.

New Balance are staying true to their heritage with retro sneakers such as the top-trendin’ 550s. Synthetic and real leather uppers provide durable comfort for court-to-street styling.

Featuring padded ankle collars for a plush fit, they’re signed off with the iconic ‘N’ logos at the sidewalls. Not stoppin’ there – you can grab a skater look with Vans or keep it classic in canvas with Converse for an everyday iconic look.

READY TO RUN

JD - undisputed king of trainers

Need to boost your performance? From the trails to the treadmill, the likes of On Running, Under Armour and more are delivering workout runners to suit all your training needs. If you’re a keen gym-goer and want the next level of tech, look no further than the Zero CloudTec midsoles that run through On Running’s range.

Built for

comfort and style, they’re making every stride effortless, pushing you closer to your fitness goals with every step.

KICKIN’ BACK

Birkestocks is changin’ the game when it comes to Spring/Summer off-duty style. From their more traditional Arizona silhouette that’s perf’ for catching rays, to the clog-like Boston design that’s packed with fur for added heat – all seasons are covered. Pair them with chinos, jeans or joggers and it’s most definitely a vibe! It’s no secret that

Crocs are back big time, and with a bigger range of colourways and silhouettes than ever before – stay on trend with the latest from their line-up, such as the Classic Clog sandals. Made with the brand’s signature Croslite fabric, flip back the heel strap for ‘sport mode’, or push it forward for when you’re just slipping them on.

THE EXCLUSIVES

The King of Trainers campaign wouldn’t be complete without a lust-worthy range of exclusives, only available to cop at JD. For men, stand out in the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 sneakers.

In a classic White colourway finished with Wolf Grey and Picante Red Swoosh logos, these refreshed classics have perforated detailing for cool comfort,

featuring a low-cut padded ankle collar that nods to the brand’s running heritage. Lace up in a throwback look with the 1960R trainers from New Balance. In a JD-exclusive Grey and Magnet colourway, these retro runners have a breathable mesh and synthetic upper for a lightweight yet durable feel, with Stability Web tech for essential arch

support.

For the Queens, the ’82 icon gets a JD-exclusive look with the Women’s Air Force 1 ’07 trainers from Nike. In a cool White, Sanddrift and Velvet Brown colourway, these low-top kicks keep the classic design lines and feature breathable perforations to the toebox. For a statement look to add to your rotation, the Nike Dunk High Women’s give a retro, worn-in look and feel.

Not forgetting the youth, the Junior Dunk High Sneakers from Nike come in a JD-exclusive Wolf Grey and White, combining a soft foam midsole and padded ankle collar for all-day cushioning and comfort, finished off with University Gold Nike branding.

Grab ‘em some old-school heat with the children’s Ozweego sneakers from adidas Originals, in a Medium Grey colourway featuring a lace fastening to lock them in, with a padded collar to added support, and a snug fit textile lining.

In celebration of the King of Trainers collection, consumers can be up for the chance of winning a selection of the latest kicks. QR codes will be visible across all JD stores, linking directly to a sign-up page on the JD site. There will be 10x winners, each winning 1x pair of trainers worth £100 RRP alongside a £500 gift card – it’s too good to miss!