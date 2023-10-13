Ikea extends click and collect service after roll-out at Doncaster Tesco store
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two firms joined forces for the project last autumn, with customers able to collect Ikea orders from the Tesco Extra branch at Balby Woodfield.
Now the scheme has been extended to other Tesco stores and now a total of 12 shops have the special lockers.
It comes after Ikea customers frequently slam the chain's eye-watering delivery fee of £40.
One shopper recently bashed the price calling it "ridiculous".
They said: "I was hoping to buy one set of Hejne shelves for my shed….the cheapest delivery option is £40.
"Nearest Ikea is 120 mile round trip. Any suggestions? The delivery charge is ridiculous."
Ikea has defended the cost in the past stating that it's due the retailer avoiding any hidden costs elsewhere such as in the product prices.
But in a bid to make their products more accessible the chain has also introduced the Tesco pick up points.
Customers can order online and then meet with a delivery driver at one of the designated points for collection.
Customers collecting from the designated sites can pick up orders over £200 for free, or pay £10 delivery for all other orders.
This is obviously much cheaper than the £40 delivery fee but shoppers can only take part if they have one of the select Tesco's nearby.
Although if the trial continues to go well then the chain will likely expand it further.
Here is the full list of Ikea pick-up points in Tesco car parks:
Basildon Tesco Extra (Mayflower Retail Park), SS14 3HZ
Blackburn Tesco Superstore, BB1 3HF
Burgess Hill Tesco Superstore, RH15 9QT
Cambridge Tesco Superstore, CB5 8LD
Crawley Tesco Extra (CarPark2), RH10 1GY
Dereham Tesco Extra, NR19 1WB
Doncaster Tesco Extra, DN4 8SN
Horwich Tesco Extra, BL6 6JS
Liverpool Old Swan Tesco Extra, L13 2BY
Lunsford Park Tesco Extra, ME20 6RJ
Stockport Tesco Extra, SK1 2BT
Werrington Tesco Superstore, PE4 6NA
Started in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad and currently headquartered in the Netherlands, IKEA has been the world's largest furniture retailer since 2008.