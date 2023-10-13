Ikea extends click and collect service after roll-out at Doncaster Tesco store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two firms joined forces for the project last autumn, with customers able to collect Ikea orders from the Tesco Extra branch at Balby Woodfield.

Now the scheme has been extended to other Tesco stores and now a total of 12 shops have the special lockers.

It comes after Ikea customers frequently slam the chain's eye-watering delivery fee of £40.

One shopper recently bashed the price calling it "ridiculous".

They said: "I was hoping to buy one set of Hejne shelves for my shed….the cheapest delivery option is £40.

"Nearest Ikea is 120 mile round trip. Any suggestions? The delivery charge is ridiculous."

Ikea has defended the cost in the past stating that it's due the retailer avoiding any hidden costs elsewhere such as in the product prices.

But in a bid to make their products more accessible the chain has also introduced the Tesco pick up points.

Customers can order online and then meet with a delivery driver at one of the designated points for collection.

Customers collecting from the designated sites can pick up orders over £200 for free, or pay £10 delivery for all other orders.

This is obviously much cheaper than the £40 delivery fee but shoppers can only take part if they have one of the select Tesco's nearby.

Although if the trial continues to go well then the chain will likely expand it further.

Here is the full list of Ikea pick-up points in Tesco car parks:

Basildon Tesco Extra (Mayflower Retail Park), SS14 3HZ

Blackburn Tesco Superstore, BB1 3HF

Burgess Hill Tesco Superstore, RH15 9QT

Cambridge Tesco Superstore, CB5 8LD

Crawley Tesco Extra (CarPark2), RH10 1GY

Dereham Tesco Extra, NR19 1WB

Doncaster Tesco Extra, DN4 8SN

Horwich Tesco Extra, BL6 6JS

Liverpool Old Swan Tesco Extra, L13 2BY

Lunsford Park Tesco Extra, ME20 6RJ

Stockport Tesco Extra, SK1 2BT

Werrington Tesco Superstore, PE4 6NA