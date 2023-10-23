Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet is all set for some spooktacular Halloween fun for all the family to enjoy.

The leading retail outlet will host a family-friendly event over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October 2023 from 10am to 4pm on the new Halloween themed Village green.

Youngsters can enjoy a variety of Halloween crafting activities while parents and carers can take advantage of two days of spooky savers which will see extra special offers and must have bargains available across a number of stores.

In addition, there will be 20 per cent off all children’s meal in Etto’s Caffe across the weekend.

Lakeside Village in Doncaster.

Abby Chandler of Lakeside Village, said: "We are really excited to have our half term Halloween activities coming soon.