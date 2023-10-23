Halloween half term fun at Lakeside Village
The leading retail outlet will host a family-friendly event over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October 2023 from 10am to 4pm on the new Halloween themed Village green.
Youngsters can enjoy a variety of Halloween crafting activities while parents and carers can take advantage of two days of spooky savers which will see extra special offers and must have bargains available across a number of stores.
In addition, there will be 20 per cent off all children’s meal in Etto’s Caffe across the weekend.
Abby Chandler of Lakeside Village, said: "We are really excited to have our half term Halloween activities coming soon.
“At Lakeside Village we enjoy playing a part in the local community and offering events and activities for people of all ages to take part in so we hope as many people as possible will come along and join us.”