Frenchgate launches ‘Our Planet Pledge’ to help raise awareness of the impact of climate change

The campaign sets out Frenchgate’s mission to help protect the planet and will include tips around the Centre and online with sustainability ideas with the key message of “small changes make a big difference”.

Frenchgate has partnered with the XP Schools Trust’s Doncaster schools to give pupils aged 3 - 16 from XP, XP East, Plover School, Green Top School, Carcroft School, Norton Junior and Norton Infants School, the opportunity to make their own pledges and display them for all to see within the Centre. The pledges will be displayed within recycled drinks bottles on their ‘pledge wall’ which can be found on the Upper South Mall opposite Argento.

The Centre is also giving ‘shout outs’ to stores within Frenchgate that are acting against climate change by encouraging greener shopping habits, such as Boots which has the Scan2Recycle scheme where customers can bring in empties for recycling, and H&M which has a Garment Collection Programme that rewards customers with a £5 voucher to spend in-store when they bring in a bag of unwanted clothing.

Our Planet Pledge can be seen throughout Frenchgate

Ian Leech, Marketing Manager for Frenchgate said: “Following the success of our polar bear campaign which highlighted the importance of protecting the animals from the effects of climate change, we are proud to launch Our Planet Pledge which takes our mission one step further.

“We want to be able to show some responsibility within the local community and help our staff and customers know the best ways to live and shop greener. I think everyone wants to play their part, so we invite people to come to the Centre and know that if they make small changes today, they can make a big difference tomorrow.”

Mel Hewitt from The XP Schools Trust said: “We are delighted to be involved in Frenchgate’s Our Planet Pledge, which is a wonderful opportunity for all our schools taking part that cover the whole city from Thorne to Norton, Carcroft to the centre of Doncaster.

“It is the perfect precursor to our climate change conference, XPCC23, which is taking place Thursday, July 13 when we are looking forward to welcoming expert speakers, businesses and visitors from Doncaster and across the UK.”