Evri reveals exactly which 14 Post Office branches are now taking their parcels in Doncaster

From today, 14 Post Offices in Doncaster are offering customers the option of sending packages using Evri.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, the new service will allow its customers to choose their parcel carrier, from Evri to Royal Mail, over the counter in branches.

Following the announcement of the landmark partnership with the Post Office last week, Evri, the biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, can now share the full list of Post Office branches offering the Evri’s ParcelShop services in your area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership with the Post Office sees consumers able to send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in more than 2,000 Post Office branches across the country this Christmas season and beyond.

From today, 14 Post Offices in Doncaster are offering customers the option of sending packages using Evri.

For the first time, Evri customers will be able to hand a parcel directly to a Post Office team member to enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device – which will enhance the customer experience make Evri services accessible to people who are unable to use the self-service devices.

Evri now has 11,000 locations to send, collect and return parcels across the UK, which is on par with the number of Post Office branches, making Evri’s network one of the biggest branch networks in the UK. 95% of the population living in urban areas will live within 1 mile of an Evri ParcelShop or locker.

The partnership will also encourage people to return to their local high street and reduces the environmental impact of vans making multiple stops to drop off parcels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically, parcels sent via a ParcelShop or Post Office will reduce carbon per parcel by 45 per cent. Most ParcelShops and Post Offices operate longer opening hours than

traditional retailers, in-branch pick-up and drop-off is often a more flexible option for consumers, who may not always be at home to receive deliveries.

The Post Office branches accepting Evri parcels are:

 Intake

Warmsworth

 Carcroft

 Branton

 Scawthorpe

 Hill Top

 Finningley

 New Hexthorpe

 Windmill Avenue

 Barnby Dun

 Thorne

 New Rossington

 Bennetthorpe

 Sunnyfields

Evri has also announced the last dates for sending a parcel with Evri for it to have a delivery attempt before Christmas. The all-important dates are:

 Tuesday 19 th December – last day for courier collections

 Wednesday 20 th December – send a parcel standard delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Thursday 21 st December – send a parcel next day delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am