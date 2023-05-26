News you can trust since 1925
Enjoy a spot of crazy golf as Village Green opens at Lakeside Village

Visitors to Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet can now enjoy a spot of crazy golf on the new Village Green.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th May 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:38 BST

The enclosed space in the middle of the centre has a free to play crazy golf course as well as picnic benches and seats for people to make the most of the warmer weather.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are thrilled to be opening our new Village Green at Lakeside Village.

“We wanted to create a special area that enables our customers to sit back, relax and enjoy some extra time with us.

The Village Green will be open during centre opening times and the golf equipment can be picked up from Bensons Outlet. Pictured: Di Mellis and Abby ChandlerThe Village Green will be open during centre opening times and the golf equipment can be picked up from Bensons Outlet. Pictured: Di Mellis and Abby Chandler
“Shoppers can enjoy that extra down time and chillout in the seated area or have a go at our crazy golf course to see who the family champion is at getting a hole in one!

“The Village Green will be in place throughout the summer and we’ll be announcing lots of fabulous activities and events that will be taking place in the space during the summer holidays.

“We’re always adding something new to the centre so if you’ve not been for a while pop along and see what we’ve got on offer.”

The Village Green will be open during centre opening times and the golf equipment can be picked up from Bensons Outlet.

For further information about Lakeside Village visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk