Enjoy a spot of crazy golf as Village Green opens at Lakeside Village
The enclosed space in the middle of the centre has a free to play crazy golf course as well as picnic benches and seats for people to make the most of the warmer weather.
Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are thrilled to be opening our new Village Green at Lakeside Village.
“We wanted to create a special area that enables our customers to sit back, relax and enjoy some extra time with us.
“Shoppers can enjoy that extra down time and chillout in the seated area or have a go at our crazy golf course to see who the family champion is at getting a hole in one!
“The Village Green will be in place throughout the summer and we’ll be announcing lots of fabulous activities and events that will be taking place in the space during the summer holidays.